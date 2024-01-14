Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921,234 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $77.42. 2,961,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

