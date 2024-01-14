Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 3,053 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for 3.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.98. 213,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,943. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.