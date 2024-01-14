Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $61.18. 885,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

