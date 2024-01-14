Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 109,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,989. The stock has a market cap of $730.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

