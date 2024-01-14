Arista Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 10.0% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $58.52. 2,518,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,975. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

