First Interstate Bank Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

DE stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

