First Interstate Bank Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $312,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.90. 1,646,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.63. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.80 and a 52-week high of $317.26. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.