First Interstate Bank Sells 38,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,731 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 91,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 93,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 21,605,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,144,612. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

