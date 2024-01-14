First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 1,957,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

