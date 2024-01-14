First Interstate Bank Has $3.57 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 63,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 38,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 8,457,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,135. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

