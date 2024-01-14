Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after buying an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

CG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 1,599,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,647. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

