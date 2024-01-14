Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 716 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 673,425.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 364.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 329.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VFMV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

