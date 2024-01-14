First Interstate Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $148,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after buying an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after buying an additional 153,214 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 2,402,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,550. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

