Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares. The firm has a market cap of $579.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.