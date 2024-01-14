Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,317 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of F traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55,030,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.