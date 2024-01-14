Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 104,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

