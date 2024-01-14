Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,980 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 802,309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $63.62. 2,008,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

