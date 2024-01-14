Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. 253,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,426. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

