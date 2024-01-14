Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 784,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,462. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.