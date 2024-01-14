iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Meditor Group Ltd

Meditor Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 3.4% of Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,729,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,321,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 772,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of INDA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,435 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

