Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

