CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,219,881 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

