Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,553 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.