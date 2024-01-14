Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

