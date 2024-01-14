Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $306.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.70 and its 200-day moving average is $262.99. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $311.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

