RFP Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

