Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 1,100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $799.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

