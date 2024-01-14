CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

