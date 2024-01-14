Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $175.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

