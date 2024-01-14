Decred Price Tops $16.10 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Decred has a market capitalization of $254.06 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $16.10 or 0.00037557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00140701 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002277 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,781,890 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.