Navcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,693.51 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,693.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00140701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00037557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002277 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.