Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.44.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0 %

CCI opened at $112.71 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.