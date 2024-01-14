Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

