Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,381. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $254.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.88.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

