Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,871 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Rollins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

