Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE RF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 11,575,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,988. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

