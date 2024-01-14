Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,483,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

