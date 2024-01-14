Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

