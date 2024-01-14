Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 25,043 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,043 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,572,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,639. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

