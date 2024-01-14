Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

IPG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 2,503,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.