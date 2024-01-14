Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

