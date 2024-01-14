Constellation Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $143.67 million and approximately $621,192.53 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
