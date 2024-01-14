Syscoin Price Hits $0.13 (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $95.08 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,903.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00592742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00201094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023377 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

