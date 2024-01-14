Metal Price Hits $1.57 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003661 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $104.59 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

