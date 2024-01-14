Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 489 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.13. 786,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

