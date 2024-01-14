UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 879,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.54. 137,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

