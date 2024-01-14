United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United-Guardian by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 1,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on UG. TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Sunday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

