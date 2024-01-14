Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Declines By 34.6%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,363,747 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,175.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 169,572 shares of company stock worth $1,316,228 in the last 90 days. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC remained flat at $9.09 on Friday. 86,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,620. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.24). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

