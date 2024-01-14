China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 2.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $283.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $283.34. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

