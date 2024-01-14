US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,222. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.