US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,222. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Articles
